Mayor Winnecke to welcome in holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The date has been set! Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m.

The Mayor’s Office says Mayor Winnecke will offer a few remarks before starting the countdown to turn on the Christmas tree lights. They add that the Evansville Children’s Choir is scheduled to perform for the celebration.

This year, the tree will be decorated with approximately 25,000 lights. The 30-foot tall Christmas tree will also be topped with a lighted “e”, signifying everyone is welcome.

The tree is expected to arrive Downtown Tuesday morning, Nov. 9. Officials say it will remain on display in front of the Civic Center building through the holiday season and will be removed sometime after Jan. 1, 2022.