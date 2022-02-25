Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A McDonalds in Evansville remembered a longtime employee in a very special way today.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnicke proclaimed today as “Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day”.

Loraine Mauer died at age 98 last year. Many knew her as ‘Miss Loraine’. She worked at the fast food restaurant for nearly 50 years- starting in 1973.

Mauer would get up at 5 am and go to work. Over time- she gained quite the following.

“Everybody knew her. I remember back in high school we still had open campus- so we could go out and eat lunch one day a week. And we would get to McDonalds and people would be like ‘is that your grandma?! Everybody knew who she was,” said Tiffany Davidson, Loraine’s granddaughter.

The restaurant on North Green River Road put a special plaque near the counter to honor Loraine.