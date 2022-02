NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Newburgh is getting a new restaurant, but customers will have to wait an extra day for it. The McAlister’s Deli in Newburgh was originally scheduled to open to the public on Monday, February 7, but weather had to push that back.

“Due to a loss of a few days of training to the ice storm, we are Now Opening Tuesday February 8th! We can’t wait to see you!” says a spokesperson with McAlister’s Deli.

The restaurant is located on Libbert Road on the north side of Highway 66.