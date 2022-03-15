McCLEAN CO.,Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities in McLean County are investigating a number of thefts from vehicles.

Sheriff Ken Frizzell posted to Facebook Monday, saying that the suspect is Steven Frey. Sheriff Frizzell says the thefts happened overnight Sunday into Monday in the area of Highway 798 and 140. With the help of Owensboro police, Sheriff Frizzell says a search warrant was executed Monday, and most of the stolen items have been recovered.

However, the search for Steven Frey is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McLean County Sheriff’s Office or their local police.