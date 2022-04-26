EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is down one early voting location due to unforeseen circumstances.

Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden announced that the early voting site at McCollough Library will be closed April 26 due to a potential electrical issue.

“Our project manager made me aware of the issue Monday afternoon,” Hayden said. “She tried to resolve it, but we ultimately ended up closing the site around 3:30. Our project manager is continuing to work with library staff today to identify and resolve the issue. The issue does not affect any ballots that were cast at that location.”

In-person absentee voting at the other library locations will continue through April 29. The hours are the following:

Other library locations: Monday through Thursday from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Old National Events Plaza 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through April 29 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 30 8:00 a.m. to noon on May 2

Cedar Hall Community School and Northeast Park Baptist Church 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID with them when voting in-person.