McConnell announces federal funding in Daviess County to fight drug trafficking

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell joined local officials on the Owensboro riverfront on Tuesday to announce that Daviess County will become a part of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program.

The program will provide local law enforcement with federal support to fight drug production and trafficking. Nearly half of all Kentucky counties are a part of this program.

Sheriff Keith Cain says the amount of funding coming is unknown right now, but it’s expected to help with training and equipment.