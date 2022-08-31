HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will deliver remarks during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce/Henderson Economic Development luncheon on Wednesday.

Before giving a speech at The Barn at Farmer and Frenchman at 12 p.m. CT, McConnell spoke briefly at Henderson City-County Airport to discuss plans to repair the roof of the airport with $250,000 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which allocated $25 billion to improving airports nationwide. McConnell also discussed the Ohio River crossing project.