VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say that McCutchan Road will be closed between Schlensker Road and Baseline Road for paving from October 19 to October 20.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Highway Department say the road will be closed to all traffic, except local, school bus and emergency traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials say for people to expect delays, equipment and workers in the area. Officials ask for people to please avoid the area if possible and use caution should people have to travel through the area.

The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says should anyone have any questions to please contact Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.