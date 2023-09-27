HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the McCutchanville Fire Department have announced the addition of a NaloxBox to both of their fire stations. Each box will contain the opioid overdose reversal medication Naloxone (also known as Narcan) and fentanyl test strips.

Officials say that if they begin to treat opioid overdoses like any other bystander-enabled medical response, it will reduce the stigma often associated with an overdose. Officials say that opioid overdose is currently the leading cause of death among adults 50 years old and younger in the United States.

Officials say that the use of a NaloxBox improves the ability of bystander rescuers to save the lives of victims of opioid overdose by providing the proper response tools.

(image courtesy: McCutchanville Fire Department)