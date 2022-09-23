MCCUTCHANVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – McCutchanville Fire Department (MFD) would like to present its very first car seat clinic on September 24.

MFD says the clinic will be held at Station 5 located at 9219 Petersburg Road. Officials say the clinic will be open rain or shine and available on a first come, first serve basis.

Car seats will be provided by appointment only. To make an appointment please contact Scott McCain at scott.mccain@mccutchanvillefire.org. To receive a seat, the caregiver, child, and vehicle must be present.

The free event will go from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.