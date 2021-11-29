McCutchanville Fire Department warns of Christmas light dangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The McCutchanville Fire Department posted a warning on social media in hopes to spread awareness for holiday light safety.

The post reminds the public of the “do’s and don’ts” of setting up Christmas lights for indoor and outdoor use.

Some of the advice given includes things such as turning off lights when you’re not home, use caution not to drive staples through wiring insulation and practicing good extension cord safety.

You can read the the fire department’s full advice regarding holiday lights below.