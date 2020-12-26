McCutchanville firefighters investigating attic fire

MCCUTCHANVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Firefighters stayed busy Christmas Day responding to a fire north of Evansville.

McCutchanville firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 600 block of Bob Court just before 3 p.m. Friday. Officials say an active fire was reported in the attic space with heavy smoke showing once they arrived.

Cpt. Crystal Elliot says it seems like chimney fires are a yearly thing.

The fire was put out fairly quickly, according to fire officials. However, there was quite a bit of damage to a couple of rooms in the house.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on December 25, 2020)

