McDonald’s celebrates teachers with free beverages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) McDonald’s restaurants are celebrating area teachers this month with the launch of the new McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Awards.

Now through Friday, teachers can stop by the restaurant’s drive-thru for a free beverage of their choice. All they need is a valid educator ID.

Also starting Monday and lasting until October 16, all teachers in grades K-12 are eligible for nomination for the Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Awards. The award honors teachers for their dedication and contributions to improving education during these challenging times of virtual and hybrid learning.

Winners of the award will each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom. Winners also get a Best Teacher Ever t-shirt, and they can reward their students’ good behavior and academic successes with certificates and coupons for free McDonald’s items.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)

