HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Locally owned McDonald’s restaurants in Evansville are partnering to host a city-wide fundraiser for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation.

From 7 a.m. – 7 p.m on April 18, a percentage of all sales made using the McDonald’s app will go toward the EVSC Foundation’s mission to support high-quality learning experiences that help more than 22,000 students across the EVSC’s 40 schools.

Emily Wilderman, EVSC Foundation’s Director of Development says, “EVSC Foundation is beyond thrilled to partner with our local McDonald’s owners for this fundraiser. It is partnerships like these that help us continue our mission to empower all students to thrive. The money raised will be used to help provide world-class learning experiences for EVSC students and address needs (clothing, classroom supplies, etc.) that can interfere with learning.”

To download the McDonald’s mobile app, click here. Guests must download and use the app for purchases to count towards the fundraiser.