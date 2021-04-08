McDonald’s owner donates to re-vamp Princeton softball field

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) Larry Lovelace, a Princeton McDonald’s owner, and his wife Sevin presented a check worth $4,000 to the city’s parks and recreation department Thursday. It happened at the Southside Park and Softball Field where the donation will be used to re-vamp the field’s lighting.

“We’re doing a lighting project on a ball field for right around $15,000 and if you go out and get this done professionally, you’re looking at a $90,000-$100,000 project,” said Brent Debo, the Princeton Parks Superintendent.

The reason this project is necessary is because the lighting on the field was at risk of falling. It was so dangerous that officials debated cancelling upcoming games. Luckily, Lovelace’s donation put the city over it’s $15,000 goal to keep teams on the diamond this June.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)