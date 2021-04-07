McDonald’s, Thornton’s looking to hire summer employees across the Tri-State

(WEHT) — Several McDonald’s locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois and Thornton’s in Evansville are looking for summer workers.

Thornton’s employees must be at least 20 years old. Locations around Evansville will have open interviews every Wednesday through August 25 from 1-3 p.m.

Available positions include Guest Service Representative, Clean Team Member, Food Service Manager, Store Manager and General Manager.

Applicants should go to the register to request an on-the-spot interview.

At McDonald’s, benefits can include flexible scheduling, free meals, and more. Benefits and available shifts vary by restaurant.

McDonald’s says to contact individual locations for more information on how to apply.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)