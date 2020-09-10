McLean Co. students returning to school earlier than planned

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT)- Students in McLean County will return to class a month earlier than originally planned.

The district originally planned on starting in-person classes on October 28 but school officials say they now plan on bringing students back September 28. Certain grades will come back the first week for instruction and orientation. All students will continue virtual learning for the next two weeks.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)