CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – An animal shelter in McLean County is facing the risk of having to put down animals due to overcrowding.

Shelter volunteers have posted pictures of the free cats they have available on their Facebook page, and have said there are many more they are willing to give away that are not pictured. A volunteer with the shelter says all of the cats and kittens at the shelter have names and the volunteer has learned all their personalities.

The volunteer says they are desperate to save them and get them into approved homes. If anyone is interested in adopting either a cat or a kitten, they are encouraged to visit the shelter to fill out an application at 1508 KY-136, in Calhoun.

Alternatively, people can message the Facebook page to describe what they’re looking for, give some personal information, and the volunteers will say if the individual will most likely be approved to adopt the cat or not.