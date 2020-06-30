McLean County family recalls close call with flash flooding at home

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – All the rain since Sunday has not been welcome by McLean County, Kentucky residents and businesses as they’re still cleaning up from Sunday’s flooding.

Parts of the county were estimated to have up to nine inches of rain Sunday. Judge Executive Curtis Dame says he’s reached out to state and federal agencies for possible relief.

Among those who haven’t been happy with the rain is a Glenville family, who found themselves trapped by flood waters, and now find themselves starting over.

The flood waters receded, but memories of Sunday’s flooding haven’t for Allie and Josh Kirk.

“It filled up like a bathtub, essentially,” recalled Allie.

Their front yard started filling up around 7:00 AM Sunday, after Josh left for work.

“I’d seen the water in the yard, which you know, if it rains a pretty decent amount, it floods anyway, just the yard does,” said Josh. After he left, the water kept rising and spreading as the rain kept falling.

The Kirks say the water got knee high inside the home and started going inside of things such as the cabinets here in the kitchen. And the signs of how high the water got are still visible, including on a poster of this Bible verse, which was lying on the ground when the flood waters hit. Josh drove home after Allie called him about the flooding to help get them out.

Photo of Kirk family home during Sunday’s flooding in McLean County.

Photo courtesy of Allie Kirk

“Once it started coming into the house, it got scary. Me and the baby got up on the bed, just because we thought the water might get electrical,” Allie said.

“Our electrical outlets are low. They’re not up to code. They’re lower than they’re supposed to be and I told her, ‘If there’s any water in the house, get on the bed,'” Josh added. “As I was swimming up the driveway, every inch I got closer to the house, I was praying, ‘Lord, just be with me, and don’t let me get electrocuted.”

The Kirks got out with the help of firefighters, a little less than an hour after the flood waters started rising. They estimate the flooding caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to the home they moved in to last march. The Kirks are staying with family, while friends started an online fundraiser to help them recover.

“We’re thankful for our family and friends who helped with everything. Thankful for everyone’s help.”

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)