McLean County issues State of Emergency due to flooding

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – McLean County, Kentucky has issued a State of emergency after recent flooding.

The emergency declaration allows that the county government help people deal with destroyed properties, homes, and roads faster and more efficiently.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)

