McLean County man arrested after motorcycle pursuit

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky State Police in Madisonville were contacted by McLean County Dispatch regarding a pursuit in progress on Tuesday morning. A McLean County Deputy was pursuing a black motorcycle entering Muhlenberg County.

State Troopers joined the chase on KY 189, just outside of Powderly, where it continued south into Christian County. Police say the pursuit ended on Old Madisonville Road after the motorcycle hit a deputy.

The deputy was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 30 year old William Cheatham of Island, Ky. He was arrested and taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

Cheatham was charged with evading police, wanton endangerment, speeding, reckless driving, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest.

Cheatham was also charged by the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: