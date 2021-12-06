McLean County man sentenced to 20 years in prison in car crash that killed three

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A McLean County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a car crash that killed three people in March.

Dylan Howard, 24, pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, assault, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and trafficking a controlled substance. According to KSP, Howard was driving under the influence on Highway 81 near Calhoun when he crossed the center line, sideswiped a dump truck and then crashed head on into another vehicle.

Two of Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and three-year-old Emberlyn Howard were killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Joshua Fox was also killed.