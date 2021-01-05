McLean County officials look at ways to stop illegal trash dumping

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – McLean County officials say a recent incident has them raising awareness of the ongoing problem and are coming up with ways to contain it.

Most trash ends up in trash bags. But a recent instance of illegal dumping on Richland Road, east of Calhoun, and other past cases, is getting the attention of residents like Eddie Mapes, who wonders why someone would trash their home county.

“I’ve also noticed a couple of other side roads nearby that there would be trash left in those areas as well,” he said. “I really feel that it’s something that they didn’t need to do. People should be more aware of their community and their area and not be so hazardous with what they do.”

Judge Executive Curtis Dame says there have been issues in the past with people throwing trash out at that site. The trash from the photo he posted on Facebook was removed recently. A big problem with this ongoing problem is catching those responsible in the act.

“The most challenging parts with illegal dumping in any county or any city is that you have to catch those that are doing that type of activity, and it’s hard to do, especially in the road that I mentioned,” says Dame. He also says anyone caught illegally dumping trash faces a fine of up to five hundred dollars. They’re now working on ways to curtail it through increasing patrols and raising awareness of the county’s trash transfer centers.

“I think if we’re not doing a good in reevaluating the services that we offer, that we’re not being good stewards of the county’s money. I think we’re on the right track to solving this issue, but the primary objective of that post was to let people know there was a problem,” says Judge Exec. Dame.

Dame adds he’d like to see McLean County residents be more aware of any future instances of illegal trash dumping if they notice it.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)