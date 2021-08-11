McLean County Public Schools says masks will now be mandatory

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – McLean County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that masks will be mandatory for the upcoming school year.

Officials had previously said that masks would be optional. The change comes after Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement that masks will be required by his Executive Order for students and school staff regardless of vaccination status, in all Kentucky schools.

McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burroughs also said that students will not have to be quarantined if they do not show any symptoms after being within 3 feet of a student who tested positive for COVID-19.

Students will return to school in McLean County on August 25.