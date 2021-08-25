McLean County students return to school after construction issues prompted a delay

CALHOUN, Ky (WEHT)– After a short delay of the school year starting, summer is now over for students in McLean County.

A few weeks ago, school officials announced the first day of school would be pushed back due to construction issues at the elementary. Construction crews had to replace the HVAC system due to the recent humidity.

Now that everything has been taken care of, students went back to class with COVID protocols in place.

“We have put lots of protocols in place, that have kept us healthy and safe last school year. We are continuing those with the social distancing, hand cleansing,” explained Kim Gatton, principal of Calhoun Elementary School. “We feel what we have in place our protocols will give our kids the opportunity to stay healthy and safe at school.”

Since everyone is mandated to wear masks while practicing social distancing, students do not have quarantine as long as if they aren’t showing symptoms after being within three feet of a student that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Even though the first day of school was pushed back, the schedule for fall and spring break will stay the same.