MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – In less than a month, drivers in McLean County will have a new place to get their driver’s licenses.

McLean is one of nine counties moving to a KYTC regional office for those services instead of the circuit court clerk. On August 23, 49 of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have made the switch.

There are 18 regional offices, including locations in Madisonville and Owensboro. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online.