BEECH GROVE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Beech Grove Water District is now under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Officials say customers who receive water services from Beech Grove Water District are currently seeing a disruption in service due to a water main break in Sebree. Customers will have little water pressure the remainder of the afternoon.

Officials say crews expect repairs will be completed late this evening. Water District officials are awaiting word on further instruction to its customers. As soon as the water district officials receive any update, or advisories, they will share.