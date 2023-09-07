HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A boil advisory has been issued for the town of Sacramento on September 7.

Officials say this is due to a water main break. The city notes that when the water comes back on, there will be low water pressure.

As of 9:57 a.m., officials posted, “We have had a main break on Highway 85 and water to the system will have to be shut off in order to fix it. At this point, we have no estimate on when water will be back on. There will be a system-wide boil water advisory once water service resumes.”