MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to keep an eye out for a bridge inspection in McLean County this week.

A contractor started inspecting the bridge at US 431 over the Green and Rough River, but it was temporarily paused until this month.

Officials say plans are set to restart the inspection on Monday, October 17 with completion expected for October 19. KYTC says the inspection will run those days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Motorists should anticipate single lane restrictions and flaggers on-site,” officials say. “A climbing team will also be present Monday – Wednesday.”

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to drive safely when traveling through the area.