MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC says a bridge inspection over US 431 is scheduled on August 29 through Sept 2.

The bridge that will be inspected is over the Green River and Rough River. KYTC says the inspections will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. KYTC says drivers should expect single lane restrictions and flaggers on-site. A climbing team will also be present Monday through Wednesday.

KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.