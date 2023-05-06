ISLAND, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews are continuing work on getting the water back running in Island, Kentucky. The water was turned off after a line near Highway 138 East malfunctioned.

Officials say some customers might still have water, but it might be not very clear or milky. Residents are urged to boil their water before using it.

Workers at a local restaurant say they’ve been able to make adjustments to stay open.

“We’re having to boil water to wash our hands, to wash dishes,” says Morgan Durham, Kip’s 2 Go cashier and cook. “We also have to boil the water to make our tea and stuff and we can’t serve any soft drinks.”

City officials have not said when they expect the issues to be fixed, but did say crews are working around the clock.