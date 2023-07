HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A contractor plans to address repairs at the Island-Livermore Bridge, beginning Monday, July 24.

Officials state the contractor plans to address repairs under and on the bridge.

Officials also say two locations on the bridge deck will be repaired and state temporary traffic signals will be used.

The work is scheduled to be finished within 30 days of the start date.

The Island-Livermore Bridge stretches over the Green and Rough Rivers in McLean County.