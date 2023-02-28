LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Hannah E. Johnson, 29, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

KSP says Johnson was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Police say the investigation began after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

KSP says the investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Livermore on February 27, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. Police note the investigation is ongoing.

Officers say Johnson is currently charged with numerous sexual exploitation offenses that include thirty counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor – under 12, one count of sexual abuse 1st degree – victim under 12 and twenty counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

KSP says Johnson was lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.