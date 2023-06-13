HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A McLean County magistrate died not long after his wife did.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Magistrate Luie Whitaker’s death on June 13. MCSO says Whitaker’s wife, Debbie, died just a few weeks ago.

Sheriff Ken Frizzell posted on social media, “His contribution to McLean County can not be measured. He had a heart for this county and the people in it. He was a good friend to myself and the sheriff’s office. He loved his family, church, friends, and his Saviour Jesus Christ dearly.”