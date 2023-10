HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from Calhoun.

MCSO says Amy Owens, 16, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 5’2″. Deputies say she has been missing since October 2.

(Courtesy: McLean County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO says if anyone has any information in regards to her whereabouts they are asked to contact MCSO at 270-273-3276.