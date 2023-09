HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Motorists are advised of milling and paving operations in McLean County on Anton Road and KY 85.

Officials state the work begins at mile point 6.626 at KY 2226, extending East to the McLean and Ohio County lines (12.451), a distance of 5.825 miles.

Traffic should expect temporary lane restrictions and delays while the work is going on with completion set for the fall.