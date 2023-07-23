CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) — The family belonging to mother-and-daughter duo Bonnie Mayes and Regina Payne say its eager to have its missing loved ones return home.

“Honestly it’s a nightmare,” Kimbra Payne, who is Bonnie’s granddaughter and Regina’s daughter. “My mom’s phone is off, and she never does that.

“Just not knowing anything is really hard, so we just want some answers. We want to know. We have no idea where they can be.”

Kimbra hopes to receive word soon about her mother’s and grandmother’s whereabouts and safe return.

Authorities say Regina and Bonnie were last seen July 21 late at night at the Sonic restaurant location in Owensboro.

Kimbra says her mother and grandmother took frequent trips deom Bonnie’s home at the Riverside Manor nursing home in Calhoun to Owensboro.

“It was very normal,” Kimbra said. “My grandmother has dementia, and, so, her spells tend to happen late at night. So, my mom would go to the nursing home to calm her down. This was not the first or even the second time that they had ran to Owensboro for late night snacks. It wasn’t out of the ordinary.”

The Sonic employee named Wolfgang Burkhart who served Regina and Bonnie was not available to speak on camera, but said the women arrived and ordered just before Sonic closed.

Burkhart says that nothing was out of the ordinary.

Kimbra in the meantime is asking for the community’s help.

“Just lots of prayers, and if you are traveling or know people who are traveling, keep a lookout for their vehicle. They were in a 2010 black Highlander,” Kimbra said. “Any information cause we’re not going on a lot at this point.”

The family members say they are in complete communication with authorities — including the Kentucky State Police — to help return Regina and Bonnie home.

According to Kimbra, Regina’s phone was last pinged in Webster County at 2:07 a.m. Saturday.