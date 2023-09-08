HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Sacramento announced that line breaks will leave customers without water for an unknown amount of time.

Officals say the pressure caused more breaks in the service line overnight so customers will be without water for an unknown amount of time Friday while officals repair the breaks.

City officials say someone will be at the fire department to fill buckets and jugs with non-drinkable water for flushing or other uses Friday. Officials say people just need to bring their own water receptacles and officials will fill the receptacles for them.

Sacramento emphasizes that this is non-drinkable water.