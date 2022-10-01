MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off.

Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main break on Main Street.

Officials were not able to confirm with us whether or not Saturday morning’s fire on Garrett Street has anything to do with the water being shut off or the boil advisory.

