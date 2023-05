HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A section of KY Route 1412, known locally as Doug Hill Road, in Island, will be closed May 22 for replacement of cross tiles for drainage.

Officials say the project area is between mile points 3.686 (Morris Road) and 4.432 (Maurice Everly Road).

KYTC notes there will be no marked detour, and the roadway will be reopened on Tuesday, weather permitting.