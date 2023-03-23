CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) — Thursday afternoon, Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron visited McLean County to help kick-off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

It was all part of “Pinwheels for Prevention”, which was hosted by the Green River District of the Children’s Advocacy Center. Those who were there had the opportunity to plant pinwheel flowers.

Judge Executive Curtis Dame was also at the event to read a Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month proclamation.

“All of our counties deal with it in some shape or form,” says Judge Executive Dame. “And so we have to take that front end approach, right.”

Dame tells us they are working to do more to provide resources for the community’s youth.