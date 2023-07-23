HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A woman related to the two Calhoun women who went missing has shared more information.

According to the relative, she recieved some new information that Regina Payne’s phone was pinged in Webster County at 2:07 a.m. on Saturday. She asks for people in Webster County to please keep an eye out for the two.

The relative says the two were last seen Saturday morning at 12:20 a.m. leaving Sonic on Frederica Street in Owensboro. The family says they are unsure as to which direction the two turned onto Frederica after leaving Sonic. The family asks that any business owners, employees, or residents along Frederica, or the vicinity, to check their security cameras anytime after 12 a.m. Saturday morning to look for a 2010 Black Toyota Highlander.

The family says the Highlander has no identifying stickers or tags. The license plate number is 278 NHM.

The relative posted, “Please, please help us! If you have any information regarding this matter please call McLean County Dispatch at (270)273-3551 or contact your state police!”