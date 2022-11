McLEAN Co., Ky. (WEHT) – A Rumsey, Kentucky man is sentenced for his role in a fight with a woman and the manhunt that followed.

David Conrad pleaded guilty to several charges including assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment. In return he was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Police say in April, Conrad got into a fight with a woman, hit her, tried to strangle her and held a gun to her head. He then led police on a two day search before he was picked up and taken to jail.