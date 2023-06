KENUCKY (WEHT) — Hundreds of people will have to boil their water before consuming it in the small city of Sacramento.

Officials in McLean County reached out to Eyewitness after a main break was reported along Highway 85.

According to those officials, Sacramento will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

There has been no word on when the main break will be fixed nor when the boil advisory is expected to be lifted. We’ll keep you updated when the advisory is no longer in effect.