HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two McLean County women have gone missing after officials say they went to a fast food place in Owensboro.

McLean County 911 says Regina Payne, 59, from Calhoun and Bonnie Mayes, 80, from Calhoun, have gone missing. Officials say their last known location was at 12:02 a.m. July 22 at an Owensboro Sonic. Officials say the two were supposed to then go back to Riverside Manor in Calhoun but never arrived.

McLean County 911 says the women were in a Black 2010 Toyota Highlander, with a Kentucky plate that read 278NHM.

(Courtesy: McLean County KY 911)

Officials say if anyone sees them they should call dispatch at 270-273-3551 or dial 911.

McLean County 911 posted, “Our deputies, fire departments, dispatchers, and citizens have been and will continue to be searching. We are praying for safety for these ladies. Most of us know them personally so we will do everything we can to find them.”