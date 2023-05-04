HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The entire city of Island in McLean County is under a boil advisory after water officials say they discovered a water leak.

The city’s social media page posted about the leak earlier Thursday morning, mentioning that residents might experience water pressure issues because of it.

“Please use water sparingly for the next few days,” they said on Facebook. “We appreciate your help, patience and understanding.”

City officials reported the boil advisory shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. No word has been given on when it may be lifted.