HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Residents and businesses in Island, Kentucky are now without water after the McLean County Fiscal Court declared a local state of emergency and completely shut it off.

City officials say the line that is being worked on at Highway 138 East, down by Seymour Farms has malfunctioned. Crews are unsure when the water will be turned on again.

(Courtesy: City of Island, Kentucky / Facebook)

“Please be patient with us,” said city officials on social media. “The crew has worked tirelessly throughout yesterday and today. Please avoid the area as Highway 138 will be closed until further notice.”

This announcement comes a day after water officials asked those living in Island to “use water sparingly” following a boil advisory.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.