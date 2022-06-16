MCLEAN CO., Ky (WEHT) – The McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has been conducting an investigation about a Conspiracy to Traffick Methamphetamine in McLean County.

On a Facebook post from June 14, MCSO said this investigation has been ongoing for several months. Law enforcement officials said due to the investigation MCSO obtained two search warrants for residences in Livermore, a search warrant for a residence in Ohio County, and one in Daviess County. MCSO said it also obtained eleven arrest warrants for individuals residing within the counties.

Deputies said on June 14, the four search warrants were executed with the assistance of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Owensboro Police Department. MCSO said five of the eleven arrest warrants were served as well, and there will be more arrests to come.

MCSO said the people involved that were arrested on warrants on June 14 were, Wayman Henry Jr., 34, of Calhoun, Kevin Chambers, 44, of Livermore, James Rachel, 62, of Livermore, Matthew Abney, 40, of Livermore and Nathan Humphrey, 37, of Hartford.

Courtesy of McLean County Sheriff’s Office – Steven R. Strong, 54, of Livermore

Law enforcement officials said on June 16, Steven R. Strong, 54, of Livermore, was arrested on a McLean County Warrant for Conspiracy to Traffick in Methamphetamine. MCSO said it still has five more warrants to serve on other individuals involved in the trafficking conspiracy case so there will be more arrests to follow.