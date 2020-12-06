MCSO: GoFundMe set up for child with cancer is fraudulent

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office says a GoFundMe account trying to raise money for a child with cancer is fraudulent.

The Sheriff’s Office says the account was made by a local resident saying their child has leukemia.

Authorities say a case has been opened and charges are pending against the suspect.

