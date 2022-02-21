MCLEAN CO., Ky (WEHT) – After a pursuit, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it found two types of drugs and money in a truck.

On February 20, MCSO says Deputy McCoy and Deputy Howard were conducting surveillance while on patrol in Livermore. MCSO says the deputies noticed a suspicious white truck that had no muffler. Law enforcement officials say that Deputy Howard tried to do a traffic stop but the vehicle sped off and jumped curbs to flee from the deputy. MCSO states a pursuit happened until two of Deputy Howard’s tires went flat from running over an unknown object. Law enforcement officials say that Deputy McCoy found the vehicle in Island and the pursuit continued. According to MCSO, Sheriff Frizzell, Major Coomes, and Jailer Ellis were called to help out, and two bags containing marijuana and methamphetamine were seen being thrown out a window.

MCSO says that on Highway 85 near Sacramento, the truck turned into a field and a minor collision happened with Deputy McCoy’s vehicle. Law enforcement officials say that Hunter Baggarly, the driver and only one inside the truck, was arrested. The items located and taken were over 8 grams of Methamphetamine, over 5 grams of marijuana, and over $400 cash, MCSO says.

MCSO says that Baggarly was charged with Speeding over 26 mph, Reckless Driving, Inadequate muffler, Fleeing or Evading police 1st degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance over 2 grams of methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with physical evidence, and operating on suspended license.